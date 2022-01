The secret to marketing, according to those who are supposed to know about such things, is to find out what customers want and then give it to them. Seems simple enough, but it’s not simple to do. Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, had a different philosophy. He said, “People don’t know what they want until you show it to them. That’s why I never rely on market research. Our task is to read things that are not yet on the page.”

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO