ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How AuraPea’s chickpea-based meat substitute led to a $1.5M raise

By Washington Business Journal
WTOP
 5 days ago

Healthy and delicious food is important to Benjamin Pasternak, so when he saw a gap in the meat alternative industry, he went to work filling it. Pasternak said his Richmond startup AuraPea,...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

Nebraska Beef Farmers Cash in on Rising Popularity of Meat Substitutes

Raising cattle for market is being replaced by cultivating crops, including peas that are turned into pea protein used in so-called ‘fake meats’. More and more farms are converting fertile land from grass pasture and corn for cattle feeds to crops for large meat substitute companies like Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods.
NEBRASKA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

The Plant-Based Food Industry: Economists, Vegans, Doctors and Nutritionists Debate Man’s Need For Animal Meat

The author of this article offers no medical advice as to the efficacy of a plant-based diet, and recommends seeking a doctor’s guidance upon undertaking any dietary change. Information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including Eater.com, Wikipedia, Reuters, Byrdie.com, Patch.com, Thrillest.com, InfluencerMarketingHub.com, The Economist, FrontierSin.org, and the National Institute of Health. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.
TrendHunter.com

Meat-Like Plant-Based Pizza Toppings

The Donatos Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni is being launched by the pizza chain as an alternative to its popular Heritage Pepperoni that will offer consumers with a way to enjoy the classic flavor of pepperoni in a meat-free manner. The topping is achieved using a blend of pea protein with...
FOOD & DRINKS
EWG

Can plant-based foods end Big Meat’s monopoly and help the climate?

Meat prices are skyrocketing, in part because just four meat companies control 85 percent of U.S. beef supplies. In response, President Joe Biden this week introduced an action plan targeting “capitalism without competition” in the meat and poultry sector. This long overdue strategy includes important reforms designed to...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickpea#Innovation#Tacos#Aurapea#Defiant Food Group#Italian
just-food.com

India’s ITC enters plant-based meat

ITC, the Indian FMCG major, is launching a range of products into the country’s fledgling market for plant-based meat alternatives. The company, best known in food for brands such as Bingo snacks and Aashirvaad kitchen ingredients, is rolling out “a host” of plant-based meat products, starting with burger patties and nuggets.
AGRICULTURE
La Crosse Tribune

Tempeh: A plant-based meat alternative

Tempeh, or tempe, is a traditional Javanese food made from fermented soybeans. It is made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a brick-like cake with the whole soybean still intact. Tempeh often gets overshadowed by its more popular cousin, tofu. Both tofu and tempeh are made from soybeans and sometimes with added whole grains such as brown rice, oats, millet, and barley. Tempeh and tofu may sound like odd foods, but both have been popping up on restaurant menus and in grocery stores everywhere.
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

Korea’s Leading Plant-Based ‘Meat’ Just Launched in the U.S.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Since launching in 2019, Seoul, South Korea-based UNLIMEAT has become one of Asia’s most popular plant-based alt-meat brands – and now the label is coming ashore in the U.S. for the first time. According to an announcement from the company today, retail products are now on sale online for U.S. customers, and could be be appearing on grocery store shelves and restaurant menus in the near future.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WRIC - ABC 8News

French press coffee makers are officially back in style

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. French press coffee makers have been considered somewhat old-fashioned in recent years, but now they’re officially back in style.  With a moderate amount of coffee potentially keeping strokes and dementia at bay, it pays to have a quick and easy way of brewing coffee and the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is fresh mozzarella worth the hype? Absolutely. Here are the recipes to prove it

Creamy smooth, buttery rich and as fresh as a chilled glass of milk, the varying forms of fresh mozzarella are one of life’s greatest joys. I’m not referring to the factory-made, plastic-wrapped blocks of mozzarella found in the dairy case. I’m talking about the soft, delicate mozzarella usually sold in liquid and housed with the specialty cheeses.  In a side-by-side comparison, I find that fresh mozzarella offers a much more satisfying flavor and texture than the regular stuff, which makes...
RECIPES
Outsider.com

Spare Change: Half-Cent Coins Hiding Among Your Pennies Could Be Worth Thousands

Could we have some secret wealth hiding among our spare change? We have all heard the stories of people finding a rare coin in circulation – ones worth a lot of money. These unique and valuable coins can often hide in plain sight, looking similar to other coins that are worth quite a bit less. One of these mints includes some half-cents pieces. These rare coins can easily disguise themselves as simple pennies…but they are worth a whole lot more than one cent!
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

What makes a vegan-friendly wine vegan? And how's it different to conventional wine?

Consumer interest in vegan wines is growing, with vegan-friendly wines showing up in many supermarkets and Google searches for “vegan wine” soaring in recent years. But what makes a vegan-friendly wine vegan? And how’s it different to conventional winemaking techniques? I’m an oenology and chemistry researcher; I’ve spent years studying wine and winemaking processes. To explain the difference between vegan and non-vegan wines, I first need to walk you through the basics of conventional winemaking. So top up your glass and let’s begin. Read more: No,...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy