How AuraPea’s chickpea-based meat substitute led to a $1.5M raise

Tempeh, or tempe, is a traditional Javanese food made from fermented soybeans. It is made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a brick-like cake with the whole soybean still intact. Tempeh often gets overshadowed by its more popular cousin, tofu. Both tofu and tempeh are made from soybeans and sometimes with added whole grains such as brown rice, oats, millet, and barley. Tempeh and tofu may sound like odd foods, but both have been popping up on restaurant menus and in grocery stores everywhere.
Comments / 0