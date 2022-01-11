How AuraPea’s chickpea-based meat substitute led to a $1.5M raise

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Since launching in 2019, Seoul, South Korea-based UNLIMEAT has become one of Asia’s most popular plant-based alt-meat brands – and now the label is coming ashore in the U.S. for the first time. According to an announcement from the company today, retail products are now on sale online for U.S. customers, and could be be appearing on grocery store shelves and restaurant menus in the near future.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO