ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

By Pa City Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QBEm_0diif6Mm00

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.

In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.

It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.

It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.

“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks to rising inflation and surging energy bills,” said Spreadex expert Oliver Males.

He added: “The World Bank stated today that they expect the global economy to only grow 4.1% this year, down from 5.5% last year, due to the Omicron variant.

“But despite this, many UK economists only expect December and January being flat, as the worst-case scenario, due to how well the UK seems to be handling the virus compared to most other countries, especially across Europe.”

In New York the Dow Jones had risen 0.1% slightly after UK markets closed, while the S&P 500 was up by 0.5%.

In France, the Cac 40 closed up 1%, while Frankfurt’s Dax remained fairly flat.

“European markets have enjoyed a much better session today, although the bias has been much more defensive in nature with healthcare stocks outperforming, and today’s resilience continuing to contrast with how stocks are performing in the US, where the air looks a little bit thinner,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

He added: “Dechra Pharmaceuticals has stood out near the top of the FTSE 100, after announcing it had acquired the global rights to Verdinexor, a drug that is used in the treatment of canine lymphoma.

“Today’s move higher in Dechra shares also helps to reverse five days of sharp declines which had seen the shares fall over 15% in the space of a week.”

On currency markets, the pound dropped 0.1% against the euro and would buy 1.1991 euros by the end of the day. Against the dollar it rose 0.1% to 1.3619.

In company news, Darktrace reached close to the top of the smaller FTSE 250 index after it revealed a higher earnings and sales outlook for the financial year.

The business said it had seen customer numbers grow by nearly 40%. The business dropped out of the FTSE 100 in December after its share price halved from a high in September.

On Tuesday its shares soared by 6.9%.

Elsewhere, shares in Games Workshop dipped by 10.9% when it said that profits dipped in the last six months.

The business said that sales had grown, but its costs are going up due to increased prices for freight, warehouses and logistics. It also took a £15 million hit from VAT receipts following Brexit.

Pre-tax profits were down by 3.7% in the six months to the end of November.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 57p to 1,196p, Next, up 346p to 8,000p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, up 146p to 4,446p, JD Sports, up 6p to 218.8p, and Fresnillo, up 20.8p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Reckitt, down 93p to 6,228p, United Utilities, down 1p to 116.1p, Diageo, down 44p to 3,805p, Croda International, down 92p to 8,942p, and SSE, down 16p to 1,622.5p.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Recruitment in financial services hits pre-pandemic levels, report finds

Recruitment in the City of London’s financial district hit levels not seen since before the pandemic in the final three months of 2021, according to new data.There was a 40% increase in the number of jobs available in the City in the final three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019 and a 118% jump when compared with the end of 2020 as the UK was in lockdown and under restrictions.Global professional services recruiter Morgan McKinley found that financial workers were also keen to look for new opportunities, with a 34% increase in job seekers compared to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Average price tag on a home jumped by £852 in January, says Rightmove

The average price tag on a home jumped by £852 or 0.3% month-on-month in January, according to a property website.Across Britain the average asking price for a home this month is £341,019, Rightmove said.The jump in average asking prices this month is driven by larger homes at the top of the property ladder as well as those typically bought by first-time buyers, it added.All of the signs suggest that prices are likely to continue to rise until more choice is availableTim Bannister, RightmoveThe average asking price for first-time buyer homes hit a new record of £214,176 in January, after...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vat#Uk#European#Next#Jd Sports#Ftse#Brc#Spreadex#Omicron#Dow Jones#Cmc Markets#Dechra Pharmaceuticals
abc27 News

December retail sales slide 1.9% amid shortages, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices, and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall that helped bolster the holiday season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, […]
RETAIL
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

Top strategist David Rosenberg warns of a massive market bubble that could pop this year — and makes a contrarian call to buy Treasury bonds

David Rosenberg warned of sprawling asset bubbles and predicted a painful correction. The Rosenberg Research boss suggested tighter monetary and fiscal policies could fuel deflation. Rosenberg said US households have overinvested in stocks, and suggested buying Treasury bonds. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening...
STOCKS
The Independent

Demand for games consoles boosts Very’s Christmas sales

Online retail firm The Very Group has reported a surge in Christmas sales, boosted by strong demand for electricals and homeware products.The company, which runs Very.co.uk and Littlewoods, said sales grew by 21.9% for the seven weeks to December 24, against the same period in 2019.It said the strongest increase was in its electricals business – where sales rose 28.2% for the period – on the back of soaring demand for new games consoles.Christmas 2021 results are in! 🎄Thanks to the commitment of our teammates, we delivered another amazing festive period for our customers and +21.9% growth in Very retail sales...
RETAIL
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Polyurethane Market Boosting Sales and Growth 2021 to 2031

The Polyurethane Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Polyurethane market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Industrial Diamond Market Boosting Sales and Growth 2021 to 2031

The Industrial Diamond Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Industrial Diamond market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Waterproof breathable textiles Market Boosting Sales and Growth 2021 to 2031

The Waterproof breathable textiles Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Waterproof breathable textiles market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
Flashbak

Shopping At London’s Cheshire Street Market In October 1973

Cheshire Street in London’s East End links Brick Lane with Bethnal Green and Whitechapel. On Sundays it forms part of Brick Lane Market. Jonathan Baker was there one Sunday in October 1973. He took these pictures of shoppers and stall holders. A large proportion of the Victorian buildings along...
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

UK Home Ent Market Up 13% In 2021 As ‘No Time To Die’ Boosts Sales; VOD Subs Growth Slows

The UK’s home entertainment market was up 13.3% in 2021, across physical units, digital transactions and VOD subscriptions, with its overall value rising to $5B (£3.7B), according to figures compiled by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE). Despite the year being hampered by a lack of big-ticket movie releases, with shuttered cinemas leading distributors to hold back key titles, December saw No Time To Die make up the slack. The latest James Bond pic only had its home ent release in the last two weeks of the year but managed to become 2021’s biggest title, selling 1,148,000 units across both disc...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

435K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy