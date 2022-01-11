The Two Qualities Every Executive Needs at Work and at Home

I've always considered myself a self-starting, goal-driven employee. It turns out, I am, but it's a lot harder to achieve when you're not in the workplace. Here I am on day two of working from home because of COVID-19. During the first two years of the pandemic, things didn't change a lot for me. I went to work every day just like normal, even though there was nothing normal about our circumstances. And trust me, I know how lucky I am to have not missed a beat with regard to employment.

