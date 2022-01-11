ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate skills shortage will see UK ‘lose out to other countries’

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJEmC_0diif3ib00

The UK could squander economic and green job opportunities because of a crippling lack of skills, a think tank has warned.

More support for businesses, higher education institutions and individuals is needed to ensure the UK workforce is ready to reap the benefits of greener jobs and industries, according to a new report by think tank Green Alliance.

It outlines several recommendations for the UK government to reduce the risk for businesses to invest in skills and training. This includes a so-called ‘green skills super deduction’, a tax relief for businesses that invests in training and skilling up staff for green jobs.

Helena Bennett, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance, said: “Supporting businesses, institutions and individuals will help to develop the skills we need for thriving green industries. But if we don’t have a proper programme the UK risks being outpaced by other countries.

“There’s no doubt that net zero will bring huge job opportunities for the UK. But if the prime minister wants a ‘high wage, high skill’ economy, then we need to build a workforce for the green jobs of the future.”

Further recommendations include more help for businesses in the form of loans and grants to help reduce the risk of training staff in new skills, improving and remodelling careers guidance, and building green skills into higher and in-work education.

The skills shortage is particularly stark for the industries that most urgently need to decarbonise , such as transport, the report adds.

The UK’s highest emitting sector is set to create 175,000 jobs in the next 13 years, but these jobs will require new skills in battery manufacturing, electrification engineering and developing sustainable aviation fuels.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Climate#Uk#Tank Green Alliance#Decarbonise
The Independent

Tens of thousands of UK Covid-19 cases missed from daily figures

Tens of thousands of new cases of coronavirus in the UK are not being included in the official daily figures, analysis suggests.An average of 114,600 new cases were recorded each day in the week to December 23, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true figure might have been more than three times that number, according to new estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It means more than one and a half million new cases of coronavirus could have been missed from the official figures in the week before Christmas.High levels of underreporting will still be affecting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK drops more flights than any other country in Europe for second year running

Could these two statements be related?1. “We’re bringing in some tougher measures to stop the rapid seeding of Omicron in this country to give us the time we need to get the boosters in.” That was Boris Johnson speaking on 30 November, the day mandatory self-isolation was imposed for all arrivals from abroad to the UK, with quarantine until they have a negative PCR test result. A week later, pre-departure tests were made mandatory.2. “For the second year running, the UK tops the list in terms of flights lost, followed at quite some distance by Germany, Spain, then France and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Silicon Republic

IT skills shortage is ‘long in the making’ – but tech firms can help flip the script

Ensono’s Hannah Birch discusses the challenges of skills shortages and a lack of diversity in tech – and how a group of women peers has helped in her own career. Hannah Birch is the managing director for Europe at Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider helping organisations in different sectors with digital transformation. She stepped into the role last year, taking over from Barney Taylor, and is based in the UK.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Could a deal with India help fix Britain’s skill shortage?

Senior Tory backbencher Sir Edward Leigh exposed the tensions at the heart of the Brexit project last week with a stern warning for the Prime Minister on looser immigration controls. The Gainsborough MP warned Boris Johnson against being “held to ransom” and thundered that the Tories’ new working class support...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Daily Covid cases see biggest fall in Omicron outbreak: UK reports 120,821 new infections in 45% fall in a week as expert says Britain is 'closest country in northern hemisphere to exiting pandemic'

Daily Covid cases fell by nearly 45 per cent in a week today in the biggest drop since Omicron took off — as an expert claimed the UK would be the first country in the northern hemisphere to tame the pandemic. There were 120,821 new positive tests logged across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Recruitment in financial services hits pre-pandemic levels, report finds

Recruitment in the City of London’s financial district hit levels not seen since before the pandemic in the final three months of 2021, according to new data.There was a 40% increase in the number of jobs available in the City in the final three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019 and a 118% jump when compared with the end of 2020 as the UK was in lockdown and under restrictions.Global professional services recruiter Morgan McKinley found that financial workers were also keen to look for new opportunities, with a 34% increase in job seekers compared to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Regional divides widening despite Government pledge to level up, says think tank

The UK’s deep regional divides are widening despite the Government’s promises to level up the country, a think tank for the north of England has warned.In a report published on Monday, IPPR North – a branch of the Institute for Public Policy Research – said that two years after Boris Johnson was elected Conservative leader on a pledge to close regional inequalities, a yawning gap remained between rhetoric and the policy reality.Jonathan Webb, senior research fellow at IPPR North and one of the report’s authors, told the PA news agency: “What the Government needs to do to show that it’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The Great Christmas clear out begins (but who's going to collect it as staff shortages cripple UK?): Recycling bins pile high while trees line the streets as councils across UK battle absences caused by Covid isolation

Rubbish bins, recycling containers and bottle banks across the country are overflowing as severe staff shortages brought about by rising Covid cases have decimated council services. Councillors in London, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Buckinghamshire have said bin collection services have been scaled back as workers continue to fall sick with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Crypto is fully banned in China and 8 other countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. China made big headlines when it banned crypto last year, but it is only one of dozens of countries and jurisdictions that have either banned cryptocurrencies outright or severely restricted it over the past few years.
MARKETS
The Independent

Death sentences: ‘Global warming’ dying out as words ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ take over UK climate media

The UK media is abandoning terms like ‘global warming’ and ‘climate change’ and is instead using ‘catastrophe’ and ‘emergency’ in a bid to wake the world up to the threats facing the planet.Language learning platform Babbel and the Media and Climate Change Observatory analysed language trends and terminology around climate issues used by UK newspapers from January 2006 to October 2021.Researchers found the term ‘climate catastrophe’ has been used three times more in 2021 than it was in 2020, ‘climate emergency’ is now mentioned on average 126 times per month– 63 times more than before 2018 – and use of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

435K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy