United Cancels Flights After Thousands Test Positive for COVID Despite Zero Staff Deaths

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO