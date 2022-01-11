ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Cancels Flights After Thousands Test Positive for COVID Despite Zero Staff Deaths

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an open letter to United Airlines employees, CEO Scott Kirby said that roughly 3,000 United employees are currently sick with...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

Paula Eleftherios Frye
5d ago

People taking flights to cruise ships is what’s causing problems on ships. The airports are a free for all.

Reply(6)
4
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scott Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Flightaware Com
