EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired the rights to Homecoming, a screenplay which made the 2021 Black List, in a competitive situation, and is setting it up as a film. The feature scripted by Murder Ink’s Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana and Jana Savage picks up with one of New York’s most eligible bachelors and his eccentric, globetrotting wingman 10 years after their graduation from Howard University, as they try to pull their recently divorced friend out of his rut. They do so by taking him back to Howard for its legendary Homecoming, there experiencing the best weekend of their lives. Broussard, Obayuwana, and Savage will produce the...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO