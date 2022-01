If you have CD or DVD backups in the ISO file format that you need to burn to disc, it’s easy to do so in Windows 10. We’ll show you how. In simple terms, an ISO is a file that contains an exact copy of the entire contents of an optical disc. When you burn an ISO file to a blank disc, the new disc will have all the properties of the original. This includes files, folders, and programs contained on the original disc.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO