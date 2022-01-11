ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

WRECKAGE PHOTOS: New info on fatal St. Charles County plane crash

By Stuart Mc Millian
DEFIANCE, Mo (KMOX) - We now know the names of the two pilots who perished in a plane crash on Saturday in St. Charles County. St. Charles County Police Department Chief Colonel Kurt Frisz says the deceased are George F. King, 55, of Lesterville, Ohio, and Amanda D. Youngblood, 35, of Huber Heights, Ohio.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, both pilots were experienced.  Spokesperson Mike Folkerets says King had 6000 hours of flight time while Youngblood had over 1000 hours.

Photo credit (St. Charles County Police Department)
Photo credit (St. Charles County Police Department)
Photo credit (St. Charles County Police Department)

Folkerets says the investigation is still ongoing as far as how the plane went down but he did say it was only in the air for 9 minutes.  It crashed at a high rate of speed in a wooded area near Defiance.  The wreckage site coverage a 300 yard area.

The pilots worked for Air Net II LLC who operate cargo charter services in St. Louis and Ohio. They were on their way to Denver, leaving from Spirit of St. Louis airport, to pick up a shipment.

