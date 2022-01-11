Mom To Mom – No Cook Banana Pop

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Flyfuel Food Co. in Aventura is a fast, casual eatery featuring creative twists on healthy foods. Flyfuel, which was formerly Raw Republic, a vegan only restaurant, features a full menu of nutritious salads, açai creations, smoothies, and ingredient driven bowls.
Co-owner Jesse Gimelstein explains the concept in just a few words.
“It’s healthy food on the fly,” he said.
Gimelstein opened the eatery during the pandemic.
“It was rough at first, but business picked up and thank God we’re still here,” he said.
Gimelstein wanted to expand his love for food to the community by giving them more options while also keeping...
