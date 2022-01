Two former Counter-Strike players have found a new home on Heretics’ VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Jan. 4. Daniel Mertz, most known for his time on Danish team North, is set to join the Heretics VALORANT roster alongside Jesper “TENZKI” Plougmann. The possibility of the pair signing with the org was first reported by Cybersport.pl. Heretics signed British in-game leader Tyler “Foxie” Lowton to lead the team but he was removed just two weeks after, according to multiple sources.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO