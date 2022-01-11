Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Omaha street

DENVER (AP) — Two weeks after a Colorado wildfire destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings, the search for one person listed as missing is is still underway. Authorities have not named the woman they are looking for at a site where a home burned on the outskirts of the town of Superior. But relatives have identified her as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull.

