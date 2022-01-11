Woman, Teen Jumps Into Icy Pond To Save Children In Arapahoe County

A woman and a 16-year-old boy are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue three children who fell through ice in the Denver metro area over the weekend.

First responders and authorities got an ice rescue call Sunday afternoon (January 9) at a pond in the middle of an apartment complex in the 9100 block of E. Florida Avenue, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say five children were playing in the area until three of them fell into a 15-foot-deep icy pond.

Officials learned a woman rescued two of the children , while the teenager saved the third victim. When South Metro Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a 6-year-old girl not breathing when she was first pulled out.

Two Arapahoe County deputies were performing CPR on the child until South Metro took over. She eventually started breathing on her own and was rushed to a children's hospital, the sheriff's office says. Officials added that she was later transferred to Denver Health, where she was listed in serious condition but expected to survive.

The heroic woman was identified as 23-year-old Dusti Talavera by law enforcement.

"I was looking out my window and saw a couple of kids walking on the ice pond. A few seconds later, I saw them fall in," she said during a Monday (January 10) press conference. "Instinct was to go outside and help them."

You can read more about the amazing store here .