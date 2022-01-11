Austin, Texas, is a city that boasts a rich food and music scene. From the iconic and rowdy 6th Street to the beautiful Colorado River that runs right through the town, there are many reasons to visit the Texas capital year-round, per Visit Austin . If you're looking to have an adventure-packed vacation, then you need to kayak along the city river or pop over to Lake Travis and enjoy a scenic boat ride. For those seeking a food-focused trip, you will enjoy exploring all of the best eateries and indulging in some of the country's greatest BBQ.

Though many hotels in Austin have renowned spas and city views, there is nothing like getting to experience Austin as the locals do. That being said, Airbnb has some stellar options that allow you to have more space for an affordable price. Whether you want to rent an entire house for a large group or you prefer a small condo near downtown, here is our list of the most stunning Airbnbs in Austin, Texas!

Experience The Best Of Austin While Staying In The Hip Eastside Container

According to the Airbnb listing , the Eastside Container is literally made from an old shipping container , creating a one-of-a-kind stay in the heart of Austin. The rustic and industrial design creates a hip and modern atmosphere, and the electric blue color of the exterior is captivating. In other words, this Airbnb is impossible to miss, and it definitely catches the eye. Some other great amenities of the Eastside Container include a stacked washer and dryer, a Smart TV with cable, and an outdoor deck in a private yard.

Since the space is relatively small, this Airbnb can only accommodate up to two guests at a time. Though it is only a 10-minute walk to the train station, the Eastside Container is within walking and biking distance of some great bars and restaurants. It's the perfect spot to grab an early dinner before heading back for an at-home movie or indulge in a night out in the Red River District. If you want to head downtown, take a five-minute cab ride.

Enjoy A Luxurious And Modern Stay At This SoCo Casita

This casita in the South Congress area of Austin is contemporary and cozy, per the listing on Airbnb . Though it shares a property with the main house, this modern casita is very private and has its own entrance so that you can enjoy a sense of seclusion during your stay. If you find yourself spending more time in the casita than expected, you'll have everything from high-speed internet to a Bose sound system so that you feel right at home.

When it comes to the location, the SoCo area is one of the most coveted in Austin. From being able to bike over to the capitol building within minutes to being super close to the famous Barton Springs, this Airbnb gives guests prime access to Austin's greatest amenities. Best of all, guests of this Airbnb can walk to some of Austin's most renowned restaurants, such as Uchi, Terry's BBQ, and Torchy's Tacos.

Unwind At This Hip Apartment On The Popular And Fun Rainey Street

Rainey Street is one of the most popular streets in Austin for bar-hopping and letting loose. According to the Airbnb listing , this rental is just steps from some of the best establishments on this happening block. Though there is only one bedroom in the apartment, a third guest can sleep on the living room sofa if you are traveling with a small trio. This modern and sleek apartment has an elegant design, and there is a quaint balcony with a bistro table to have a glass of wine while looking out onto the city.

Regarding the building itself, there are several amenities and common spaces for guests to enjoy. From the full gym to the rooftop pool, guests have everything they could need right at their fingertips during a stay at this lavish apartment. Whether you want to spend a day under the Texas sun catching some rays or watch the sunset from a lounge chair on the roof, this rental encourages you to get out of the room without forcing you to travel far to enjoy yourself.

This One-Bedroom Apartment Offers A Private And Secluded Stay

Located in East Downtown, guests can unwind and take a load off in the secluded Austin getaway. Since it was custom built in 2017, this apartment has a very modern style and design, creating a serene atmosphere to immerse yourself in, per Airbnb . One of the coolest features of this one-bedroom house is definitely the surround sound speaker audio that covers the whole property. Simply connect your phone and blast your favorite tunes while getting ready to start your morning or getting ready for a night out.

In addition to having a washer and dryer, there is also a Smart TV, coffee maker, and stunning walk-in marble shower, ensuring that you live in luxury during your stay. The outdoor terrace is another amazing feature, and it is the perfect spot for dinner at sunset. While the kitchen is fully equipped to prepare a delicious meal, the outdoor electric grill gives you another option for cooking dinner.

If You Need Something More Spacious, Take A Look At This Loft Near 6th Street

This modern loft located right near 6th Street can fit up to four guests at a time, according to the Airbnb listing . Though there is only one king bed in the studio, there is also an air mattress and sofa. It is also conveniently located between the hip and trendy east side of Austin and the classic downtown-proper, making it easy to experience the nightlife and food in both areas.

Despite being a studio, this rental boasts a spacious 850-square-feet, meaning that you'll find plenty of room to spread out and make yourself at home. In addition to some lavish amenities such as the Smart TV and stainless steel kitchen appliances, there is also a magical rain shower in the bathroom, giving you a real taste of luxury that you won't want to leave behind. The vibrant pops of color throughout the loft, such as the artwork and bar stools, create a hip and trendy environment. There is also a small sitting area on the outside patio where you can enjoy a glass of wine in the evenings while you do some people-watching.

How Adorable Is This Tiny House In East Austin?

Tiny houses are a fun and sustainable way to stay while traveling. This tiny house, in particular, has very high ceilings, making your stay feel less cramped and claustrophobic, as mentioned in the Airbnb listing . Between the lofted king-sized bed and the pull-out couch, there are more than enough sleeping options for two people. When it comes to the decor of the tiny house, this one has a simple yet modern feel to it, with rustic accents throughout.

If you find yourself needing to stretch your legs or spread out, catch a breath of fresh air in the shared backyard. Though you might run into the hosts who live in the main house on the property, you might also make some new friends during your visit. While it stands at only a mere 315-square-feet, this tiny house is a wonderful and special place to call home during a weekend getaway to Austin.

Soak Up City Views From This Apartment In Austin

If having a nice view is your top priority when finding accommodations, then this studio apartment might be exactly what you need during your adventures in Austin. Per the Airbnb listing, this rental allows you to wake up in a queen-sized bed, make yourself a cup of coffee, and soak up some southern city views from the comfort of your private patio. Located on the Eastern side of Austin, some of the best shops, diners, and bars are just five blocks away downtown.

While the studio doesn't have a ton of extra room, you can enjoy everything from the plush seating area near the bed to the small work desk next to the kitchen. There are also a few bar stools for extra seating. Overall, the decor is fairly simple and basic, yet it creates a calming atmosphere for you to relax and refresh in. That being said, make sure to catch at least one sunset from the patio and watch the colors change over the distant skyscrapers.

Check Out This Centrally Located Lofted Cottage

This lofted cottage offers a unique stay in Austin given its custom woodwork and cabin-like appeal, per Airbnb . The vaulted ceilings truly open up the space and enhance the overall elegance of the cottage. Though it was originally built in 1930, it has since undergone some renovations and restorations that have brought the cottage up-to-date so that your stay may be as comfortable and lavish as possible.

Upon entering the rental, the spiral staircase immediately catches the eye, and the quaint kitchen has a true cottage charm that feels like something straight out of a fairytale. Simply making a cup of tea in the kitchen will put a smile on your face and brighten your mood. While there is a small breakfast table inside, enjoy your meals outside on the shared patio to get some fresh air. If you find yourself wanting a quiet place to read or write, head upstairs to the cozy loft and kick back on the leather sofa.

Stay Right On Rainey Street In This Modern Studio

Located right on Rainey Street, this studio apartment has one of the best locations and a sleek aesthetic. Per the Airbnb listing , this house is technologically-enhanced so that your time at this rental can be as stress-free and easy as possible. Though the space has a very contemporary style and design, it is not cold. Plus, the area is utilized well so that it feels as though you have a separate living room and bedroom within the studio.

While the apartment itself is lovely, the apartment building has some great amenities worth checking out. From the fancy lobby to the state-of-the-art gym and rooftop pool , this rental feels more like a hotel thanks to the amazing perks. Once you are ready to get out and start exploring, take a stroll up and down Rainey Street to do some bar-hopping or take a short walk to check out the Congress Avenue Bridge.

Get Comfortable At This Cozy And Bohemian Condo In Downtown Austin

This bohemian condo has quirky touches that set the scene and create an inviting space. According to the listing on Airbnb , this one-bedroom rental can fit up to four people at a time between the master bedroom and the sleeper sofa in the living room. There are also two Smart TVs, one in the living room and one in the bedroom. This means you don't have to compromise on what you want to watch and when. Though it is located in downtown Austin, this condo is surprisingly quiet, ensuring that you will get a peaceful night of rest once you are settled and ready for bed.

If you find yourself wanting to explore the city but don't want to drive or walk, borrow one of the available bikes and take a ride around town. While it is definitely small, there is a private patio to sit with your morning coffee and catch some city views. With modern appliances and amenities throughout, your stay at this stylish condo will surely be one for the books.

Stay Near The University Of Texas At This Quiet Condo

This adorable condo is quaint and charming, offering a relaxed and restorative stay near the University of Texas campus. According to the listing on Airbnb , this condo is located in a corner on the top floor of a building, meaning you won't have to deal with noisy neighbors or stomping from the unit above. Though there is no cable on the TV, you can access nearly any streaming application you want. Plus, you'll likely spend the majority of your time out and about, walking to various shops and eateries.

If you need a morning coffee and want to start your day with a stroll, walk over to the Starbucks just two blocks away from the rental. While the decor within the unit is relatively simple, there is a rustic and somewhat minimalistic appeal to it. There is also a small workspace available for those who need to get some business done while traveling.

Check Out This Fun And Colorful Private Home

Able to fit up to four guests across two beds, this artsy home adds a burst of color to your Austin vacation, per Airbnb . At 1,000-square-feet, this house allows you to spread out and get comfy. Though there is only one bedroom, the sofa in the living room pulls out into a bed that can fit two people. Also, pets are welcome for a small fee, meaning you can bring your four-legged family members along for the journey!

Since this home is separated into two stories, this is a great option for friends or couples traveling together. With an on-site washer and dryer and two bathrooms, this rental has everything you need to feel at home. Being that it is located in the upper Eastside of Austin, guests are close to all of the bars on 6th Street and some amazing restaurants on Manor Road. Other amenities worth mentioning include a Bose Bluetooth sound system, a Smart TV, and a secure keypad entrance.

Take Advantage Of This Entire House In South Austin

Originally built in the 1950s, this one-bedroom house sits on a property with two structures, per Airbnb . This rental, in particular, is 450-square-feet. Though it is definitely on the smaller side, it has a full kitchen, bathroom, and living room area. The bathroom is especially beautiful, with a unique arched sliding door and stunning tiling around the bathtub. Also, keep in mind that the living room and bedroom are only separated by a curtain rather than a solid door.

Some of South Austin's best coffee shops and taco trucks are within about five blocks of this Airbnb. There are also some more upscale dining options just a short drive away. If you are looking for more outdoorsy options, Barton Springs and various lake trails are all less than four miles away. However, if you need some immediate fresh air while at the house, step out onto the covered front patio and take a seat.

Read this next: 50 Chic City Apartments You Can Rent On Airbnb