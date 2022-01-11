What we learned from Colo-NESCO's sweep of BGM in basketball: Girls also take down Don Bosco

The Colo-NESCO boys basketball teams opened the new year the right way last week.

The Royal teams swept BGM in a doubleheader at Brooklyn Jan. 6. The girls also won a make-up game with Don BOSCO Jan. 3 at Gilbertville.

The boys pulled off a 48-24 victory over BGM. The victory was their fourth in a row and put them at 8-2 overall.

The girls scored a 43-20 triumph over BGM. They also overwhelmed Don Bosco by a 39-9 score to push their record to 3-9 on the season.

Here is what we learned from the three Royal victories on the hardwood floor:

Boys gradually pull away

The Royals held the Bears to four points in the first quarter and led 21-10 at the half. They went up by 14 points after three quarters and slammed the door in the fourth quarter with their best offensive stretch of the game.

Colo-NESCO shot 47.6 % and held BGM to 25.7 % shooting from the field. The Royals also had a 27-16 rebounding advantage.

Royals spread the wealth on offense

Colo-NESCO sophomore Lucas Frohwein has drawn a lot of attention from opposing teams after averaging 17.5 points through Christmas.

But against BGM the Royals showed they were more than a one-man show.

Three Colo-NESCO players scored in double figures. Frohwein had 12 points and two assists, Spencer Hansen 11 points and six rebounds and Nolan Smith 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Royals just missed having four players with at least 10 points. Andrew Tschantz added nine points and four rebounds.

Kenny Cutler chipped in four points, three assists and three steals for the Royals.

Girls find their groove

The 2021-2022 season has been a rough ride thus far for a young and inexperienced Colo-NESCO girls team. The Royals had suffered six losses by 20 points or more heading into the 2022 portion of the schedule.

They were able to flip the script last week. The girls held both BGM and Don Bosco to six points in the first half to build big early leads and they never looked back.

The Royals totaled 18 offensive rebounds against BGM and 20 versus Don Bosco. They held Don Bosco to 15.4 % shooing from the field.

The girls still had turnover issues against BGM, finishing with 33 on the night. But they took solid care of the ball against Don Bosco, turning it over 13 times and forcing 17.

Voelker, Piziali and Kohlwes stand out

Izabell Voelker had 15 points, three assists and three steals in the win over BGM. She recorded 12 points and four steals against Don Bosco.

Voelker received plenty of help in the two games.

Sophia Piziali tallied 10 points and seven rebounds against BGM and six points and three boards versus Don Bosco. Callie Kohlwes finished with eight points and three steals versus Don Bosco and three points, assists and steals apiece against BGM.

Sydney Ingle and Shelby Perisho came up big off the bench. Ingle recorded 10 points and six rebounds against BGM and Perisho had seven points and three steals versus Don Bosco.