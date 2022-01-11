Tom Brady gives the final word on his relationship with Belichick

It’s important to recognize that Tom Brady’s ESPN+ series, “Man in the Arena,” is told though his filtered eyes. Brady enjoyed final edit over the project, and thus, every scene in the series is intentional.

That’s why it’s notable that so much of last week’s episode, which covers the Patriots’ drama-filled 2017 season, focused on Brady’s growing disillusion with the organization. Though Brady doesn’t explicitly mention Bill Belichick, it’s apparent Brady was tiring of his austere ways. At the end of the episode, Brady remarks he wasn’t sure whether he would return for the 2018 campaign.

But Brady did, and in this week’s edition, talks about his changed mindset. Though the Patriots didn’t always play up to their incredible standard, they wound up back in the Super Bowl, defeating the Chiefs in an AFC Championship thriller and then besting the Rams. Brady said he always appreciated how Belichick kept his team focused on the ultimate prize.

“Coach Belichick and I had, for so many years, a great relationship,” Brady said. “But it was always player-coach. He was there to coach football, I was there to play football. He had always said, ‘There was nobody I’d rather have play quarterback for our team than you. I felt the same way about him as a coach. I loved the way he had us focused in the biggest moments, and here we were again, in the biggest moments.”

Julian Edelman, who was the co-narrator for the episode, also showed up in the biggest moments. While he mentioned Belichick is a demanding coach, he also lauded his coaching genius. It was different than the jaded commentary Rob Gronkowski offered last week about his final years in New England, that’s for sure.

“Bill is a very hard guy to play for. It seemed like the more popular you were, the better you were doing, he would like to slam you down a little bit,” Edelman said. “He demands a lot out of you. And you hate him sometimes. But then you love him a little. He’s like a Sith. He’s like the Sith, bro. Plays these mind tricks and stuff, it’s crazy. But he gets the best out of his players.”

Despite those good feelings, Brady knew his time with the Patriots was likely running out. But unlike the previous year, he was content with his place. Brady spent the season reflecting his incredible experiences over his historic 20-year career.

“Obviously, I had one year left on my contract. I probably knew that was going to be my last year. I was hoping things were changing, but at the same time recognizing if they didn’t, it might be,” he said. “And that was OK. I think there was a lot of perspective gained on a lot of years over how difficult it was to win, and that perspective helped me in the aftermath of that game to see how much joy football brought to my life.”

Those words echo the lessons from the ancient Chinese farmer, whose story motivated Brady throughout the season . The parable teaches the lessons of patience and putting events into perspective. We don’t know what the future holds, so we might as well enjoy each experience, good or bad.

For Brady, his 20 years in New England were filled with a lot more of the former.

“I had 20 of the most incredible years of my life in one place, one team, one owner, Mr. Kraft, who I love so much, who allowed me to grow into the man I am. I had a great relationship with Coach Belichick,” Brady said. “I think he wanted a quarterback to show up every day and put the team first. And I wanted a coach to show up every day and put the team first. We found an amazing working relationship together. He was the best coach I ever could’ve asked for. We had our challenges at different moments, but they were just moments. They don’t define what the relationship was. In the end, we accomplished things that nobody had ever accomplished in NFL history.”

But it wasn’t just the winning. Brady says he had a lot of fun as well.

“These moments of life, I believe no one cares at the end of the day. Fifty years from now, nobody is going to give a flying f—,” Brady said. “Just do something joyful with your life. And I found people who I can really be joyful with.”