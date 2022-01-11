ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady gives the final word on his relationship with Belichick

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14guQf_0diiao2000

It’s important to recognize that Tom Brady’s ESPN+ series, “Man in the Arena,” is told though his filtered eyes. Brady enjoyed final edit over the project, and thus, every scene in the series is intentional.

That’s why it’s notable that so much of last week’s episode, which covers the Patriots’ drama-filled 2017 season, focused on Brady’s growing disillusion with the organization. Though Brady doesn’t explicitly mention Bill Belichick, it’s apparent Brady was tiring of his austere ways. At the end of the episode, Brady remarks he wasn’t sure whether he would return for the 2018 campaign.

But Brady did, and in this week’s edition, talks about his changed mindset. Though the Patriots didn’t always play up to their incredible standard, they wound up back in the Super Bowl, defeating the Chiefs in an AFC Championship thriller and then besting the Rams. Brady said he always appreciated how Belichick kept his team focused on the ultimate prize.

“Coach Belichick and I had, for so many years, a great relationship,” Brady said. “But it was always player-coach. He was there to coach football, I was there to play football. He had always said, ‘There was nobody I’d rather have play quarterback for our team than you. I felt the same way about him as a coach. I loved the way he had us focused in the biggest moments, and here we were again, in the biggest moments.”

Julian Edelman, who was the co-narrator for the episode, also showed up in the biggest moments. While he mentioned Belichick is a demanding coach, he also lauded his coaching genius. It was different than the jaded commentary Rob Gronkowski offered last week about his final years in New England, that’s for sure.

“Bill is a very hard guy to play for. It seemed like the more popular you were, the better you were doing, he would like to slam you down a little bit,” Edelman said. “He demands a lot out of you. And you hate him sometimes. But then you love him a little. He’s like a Sith. He’s like the Sith, bro. Plays these mind tricks and stuff, it’s crazy. But he gets the best out of his players.”

Despite those good feelings, Brady knew his time with the Patriots was likely running out. But unlike the previous year, he was content with his place. Brady spent the season reflecting his incredible experiences over his historic 20-year career.

“Obviously, I had one year left on my contract. I probably knew that was going to be my last year. I was hoping things were changing, but at the same time recognizing if they didn’t, it might be,” he said. “And that was OK. I think there was a lot of perspective gained on a lot of years over how difficult it was to win, and that perspective helped me in the aftermath of that game to see how much joy football brought to my life.”

Those words echo the lessons from the ancient Chinese farmer, whose story motivated Brady throughout the season . The parable teaches the lessons of patience and putting events into perspective. We don’t know what the future holds, so we might as well enjoy each experience, good or bad.

For Brady, his 20 years in New England were filled with a lot more of the former.

“I had 20 of the most incredible years of my life in one place, one team, one owner, Mr. Kraft, who I love so much, who allowed me to grow into the man I am. I had a great relationship with Coach Belichick,” Brady said. “I think he wanted a quarterback to show up every day and put the team first. And I wanted a coach to show up every day and put the team first. We found an amazing working relationship together. He was the best coach I ever could’ve asked for. We had our challenges at different moments, but they were just moments. They don’t define what the relationship was. In the end, we accomplished things that nobody had ever accomplished in NFL history.”

But it wasn’t just the winning. Brady says he had a lot of fun as well.

“These moments of life, I believe no one cares at the end of the day. Fifty years from now, nobody is going to give a flying f—,” Brady said. “Just do something joyful with your life. And I found people who I can really be joyful with.”

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“She’s The GOAT”: Tom Brady calls his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen the absolute BEST in her field

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of American Football. Regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, the QB spent two decades with the Patriots and completely changed the fortune of the side. Completions, touchdown passes, or games started, passing yards, the man has got numbers that seem too good to be true.
BEAUTY & FASHION
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Espn#Chiefs#Afc Championship
Inc.com

With 7 Short Words, Tom Brady Just Taught a Dangerous Lesson in Leadership

This is a story about NFL quarterback Tom Brady and an important leadership lesson for your business. Actually, it's about two lessons, both of which were on display recently, and one of which can easily contradict the other. It all stems from the waning minutes of last week's final regular-season...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick has simple reason for Patriots losing in blowout fashion to Bills

The Buffalo Bills handed the New England Patriots their worst playoff loss under Bill Belichick. The Bills walked away with a 47-17 victory and Josh Allen finished the night throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for 66 yards. Buffalo had 174 yards on the ground and they scored a touchdown on every possession outside of the final one. Mac Jones threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — but, he struggled mightily while playing from behind.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Neither Tom Brady nor Aaron Rodgers, I would give it to…..”- Colin Cowherd makes a shocking pick for MVP

The 2021 NFL MVP race has basically come down to two. Those two happen to be some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The race between the two this year is quite different from other years as Brady dominates the statistics but Rodgers took his team to the NFC’s #1 seed with arguably less talent around him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 55 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
PackerCentral

The Case for Tom Brady to Win NFL MVP

Just like the 2020 NFC Championship Game – and possibly the 2021 NFC Championship Game, as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the top seeds the NFC playoffs – it is coming down to two players to win NFL MVP. It’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers,...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy