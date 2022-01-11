ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Barstow firefighter dies a month after being struck by vehicle at accident scene

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bwf7o_0diiakV600

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Southern California firefighter who died more than a month after being struck by a vehicle at an accident scene.

Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink, 56, died on Jan. 9 from injuries suffered Dec. 5 when he was struck while providing care for victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow.

“Engineer Spink’s legacy lives on in the community he served for over three decades and through his son Dallen, who has followed in his footsteps at the Barstow Fire Protection District,” the governor said in a statement.

Engineer Spink is also survived by his wife, Coleen, his father and two brothers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

Related
KTLA

1 dead after car hits pedestrian in Whittier Narrows: CHP

One person is dead after they were struck by a car in Whittier Narrows Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Rosemead Boulevard and Durfee Avenue, according to Officer Brandt of the CHP. At least one person is dead after a suspected vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision, Brandt added. […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

SigAlert issued after fatal collision on 105 Freeway in Downey

One person is dead after a Saturday night collision where the eastbound 105 Freeway transitions to the northbound 605 Freeway in Downey, officials said. The wreck was reported at about 9:30 p.m., according to Officer Kravig of the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reportedly a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, Kravig said. Kravig […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Nurse assaulted at downtown Los Angeles bus stop dies of injuries

A nurse who was badly injured after being attacked at a transit bus stop near Union Station has died of her injuries, her employer announced Sunday. Sandra Shells died three days after sustaining a fractured skull in a random attack, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. “We are deeply saddened by […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Barstow, CA
Barstow, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man found dead near marina in Wilmington: LAFD

A man was found dead in the water near the Leeward Bay Marina in Wilmington Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The man, who was about 60 years old, was found lifeless in the water near Berth 200 shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD. It’s unclear who pulled […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

13-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Corona

A 13-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after getting hit by a vehicle in Corona, officials said. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of West Citron Street and South Lincoln Avenue, the Corona Police Department said in a news release. Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old bicyclist in the roadway, […]
CORONA, CA
KTLA

1 dead in industrial accident in Long Beach: LBPD

A man was killed after an industrial accident near the Port of Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The accident was reported at about 3:45 p.m., when authorities were called to the 300 block of Mediterranean Way, police spokesperson Allison Gallagher said in an email. A man, whose age […]
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Costa Mesa police use ‘bait cars’ to deter catalytic converter theft

Catalytic converter thieves look out: The next car you strike could be monitored by the Costa Mesa Police Department. On Thursday, police announced on social media that they have noticed “an increase in catalytic converter thefts throughout the city and it continues to be an issue.” In 2020, there were 115 catalytic converter thefts in […]
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Train derails near site of recent thefts in Lincoln Heights

Multiple cars of a Union Pacific train derailed on Saturday afternoon, and the incident occurred in the area where suspected package thieves left stolen goods covering the tracks. Approximately 17 cars derailed near the LATC Intermodal Terminal in Lincoln Heights, which is “the same area where the vandalism has been occurring,” Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn […]
LINCOLN, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 wounded after Koreatown knife attack: LAPD

One person died and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a group of knife-wielding men attacked them in Koreatown early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The assault was reported at about 2 a.m. at South Alexandria Avenue and West Sixth Street, the LAPD said in a release. The man who […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KTLA

Baby hospitalized with skull fracture prompts arrest of 2 Rancho Cucamonga day care workers, search for more victims

Authorities are searching for more possible victims of two Rancho Cucamonga day care workers arrested on suspicion of child abuse. Authorities investigated Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, after being notified of child abuse allegations on Sept. 4, 2021, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Investigators say […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

LAPD unable to find reportedly armed man at Sherman Oaks Ralphs

The Los Angeles Police Department searched for at least one man who was reportedly armed at a Ralphs grocery store in Sherman Oaks Friday afternoon, but the suspect was not located. The armed man was reported about 2 p.m. at the store in the 14500 block of Ventura Boulevard, near the intersection with Hazeltine Avenue, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

San Mateo County’s $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by recent rainstorms

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. County sees highest COVID death rate in 10 months

Los Angeles County saw an average of 40 coronavirus deaths a day over the past week, the highest such rate in nearly 10 months, a sign that the prolific Omicron variant may be deadlier than many initially believed. The county’s daily COVID-19 death rate has doubled in just a week, officials said. According to a […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. County files lawsuit over warehouse fire that led to odor in Carson area

Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing property owners and tenants of negligence in connection with a warehouse fire that sent discharge into the Dominguez Channel last year, causing a sickening odor to linger in the Carson area for weeks and displacing thousands of residents. The county, along with its fire protection and flood […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

KTLA

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy