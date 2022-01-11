ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s death reportedly related to 'sudden medical emergency'

By Tarrah Gibbons
 5 days ago

Bob Saget’s cause of death may have been related to a "sudden medical emergency," according to a new TMZ report.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the actor might have died from a heart attack, or a stroke. The “Full House” star’s cause of death may not be officially confirmed for several weeks.

TMZ reported that the position in which Saget’s body was found is the primary reason they suspect he suffered from a heart attack, or a stroke.

On Jan. 9, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of his death. He was 65.

The comedian and actor passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Sheriff’s Department and fire department both responded to the hotel around 4 p.m. ET after security found Saget in his room.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office indicated that detectives found “no signs of foul play, or drug use in this case.”

Saget tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before his death. According to a report from People, an audience member from his show on Saturday said that Saget discussed his diagnosis. "He said he had recently gotten COVID, maybe less than a month ago," the audience member noted. "You really couldn't tell."

Comedian Tim Wilkins, who opened for Saget during the show, confirmed that Saget was "just wearing the mask [after] that recent bout of COVID to be courteous to people" that attended the show.

"He had just finished a bout of COVID so he was wearing a mask out of courtesy to everyone else. He was in great spirits. He was beaming about his wife and really enjoying life," Wilkins added. "He was in such great spirits and he was so generous. He was a genuinely good guy. And I was so excited to finally meet him and just get a chance to tell him what a great influence he'd been and how much he'd inspired my career."

In addition to his work on “Full House,” Saget reprised his role for Netflix’s reboot “Fuller House,” which ran from 2016-2020.

Saget was also known for appearing in “Entourage,” “Shameless,” and serving as the narrator for “How I Met Your Mother” and as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The “Full House” family has been mourning his death.

As the tributes started to trickle in, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on both “Full House” and “Fuller House,” released a statement on behalf of the entire cast.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” the statement read.

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children from a previous marriage, Aubrey, Jennifer Belle, and Lara Melanie Saget.

Rizzo has remained silent on social media but has released a statement about her late husband.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine New York 2018 at Caroline's on Broadway on December 11, 2018 in New York City Photo credit (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Scleroderma Research Foundation)

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Rizzo said to Us Weekly. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Rizzo added that “when the time is right and when this news is not as raw,” she looks “forward to sharing more of Bob with the world.”

She ended the statement: “Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

