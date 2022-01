The OVAC Swimming Championship took place on Saturday at Brooke High School in West Virginia with all OVAC swim teams swimming together in a very competitive atmosphere with the best swimmers in the conference. The Cambridge Bobcats Swimming Team was able to qualify more swimmers in the event than they have in several years with nine swimmers qualifying and all relays swimming in the event. The team was happy to qualify so many swimmers this year but they also wanted to prove that they deserved to be there and they did just that. The Bobcats saw several personal records broken as the boys were able to fight hard to a 3rd place finish in the 1A-4A division and the girls were able to place in the top ten with an 8th place finish in the 1A-4A division as other girl’s teams were unable to earn points this year to place.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO