No one from the coaching staff or roster was on the Buffalo Bills for the majority of the New England Patriots’ run of dominance in the AFC East. Bills fans at Highmark Stadium, however, remembered every loss during that time whether it was a blowout or last minute gut punch by Bill Belichick and company. Those losses, albeit painful at the time, made Saturday night’s blowout win over New England that much more satisfying for the Bills Mafia. On Saturday night, it was Buffalo who wouldn’t take the foot off the gas pedal.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO