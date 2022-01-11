ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aicook 24Qt 1700W Air Fryer Toaster Oven $129.99

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 5 days ago

Walmart has the Aicook 24Qt 1700W Air Fryer Toaster Oven for a low $1239.99 Free Shipping...

www.techbargains.com

AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
Woman's World

12 Best Indoor Electric Heaters for Large Rooms to Stay Warm Through The Winter

As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

This massive air fryer oven is $70 off at Best Buy today

Not everybody has a kitchen big enough to have a full-blown oven, which can sometimes be problematic if they like to bake pastries, heat food, or even cook a whole meal. This is where air fryers come to the rescue, and while not being the same thing as a full oven, they can achieve pretty similar results. If you’ve been looking for a good deal on an air fryer, Best Buy has you covered with $70 off the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, bringing it down to a pretty reasonable $80 from its normal price of $150.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Save $40 On This Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, Rotisserie & Convection Oven That Also Broils, Dehydrates And Toasts

If your New Year’s resolution is to stop ordering takeout and start cooking more meals at home, we’ve got a hack for you: the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer. Air fryers provide great convenience when it comes to home cooking, making meals easier to prepare and healthier but cutting fats and grease without sacrificing taste. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer goes above and beyond those duties, not only air frying but broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, toasting, and warming while also serving as a rotisserie cooker and convection oven — and it’s on sale today. That’s right, you can get...
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Your Whirlpool smart oven can now act as an air fryer, too

One of the major perks of smart home technology is that you don’t necessarily have to buy a new appliance to get new features. Whirlpool made that all the more obvious at CES 2022 today when the company announced a software update coming to the Smart Slide-in Gas and Electric Ranges, as well as the Smart Single, Double, and Combination Wall Ovens through an “instant over-the-air upgrade.” Imagine that: A software update that adds the functionality of a completely different appliance to something you already have.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Steak

The air fryer isn't just for frying! It’s also an incredibly handy tool to replace roasting in the oven or cooking on the stove. This air fryer steak recipe can save your house from a smoke-filled searing episode and still deliver a crusty, perfectly cooked steak. Pair with a potato side, and you're on your way to a hearty meal.
RECIPES
techbargains.com

Micol 4-in-1 22000Pa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $99.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Micol 4-in-1 22000Pa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a low $99.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is normally $139.99, so you save 29% off. 38 mins long runtime, DC digital motor. 200W high-power and 22000PA hurricane suction. 5-stage fully...
ELECTRONICS
EatingWell

Air-Fryer Crab Cakes

With clean hands, shape the mixture evenly into 6 crab cakes (1/3 cup each). Generously coat the fry basket with cooking spray. Add 3 crab cakes to the basket; coat the crab cakes with cooking spray. Cook until deeply browned and crispy on both sides, 15 to 18 minutes, turning once and coating with additional cooking spray halfway. Transfer to a plate; cover to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 3 crab cakes.
RECIPES
techbargains.com

Wowow Handheld 5-Pressure Showerhead w/ 59" Hose $16.49

Amazon has the Wowow Handheld 5-Pressure Showerhead w/ 59" Hose for a low $16.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "45KNF6L9" (Exp 1/12). This is originally $29.99, so you save 45% off list price. 5 spray functions. Anti-clog nozzles. 360° swivel-adjustable bracket. Flexible rubber nozzles and 18 ABS nozzles. Working...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Pro Grade Paint Brush Set (5-Count) $7.99

Amazon has the Pro Grade Paint Brush Set (5-Count) for a low $7.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. Over 40,000 Amazon user reviews with a 4.6/5 star rating. Paint Brush Set Includes 1 Ea of 1" Flat, 1-1/2" Angle, 2" Stubby Angle, 2" Flat & 2-1/2" Angle.
SHOPPING
BHG

Air-Fryer Spiced Cashews

The air fryer is aces at toasting nuts to golden crunchy perfection. Give them time to cool before digging in--they become crunchier as they stand.
RECIPES
techbargains.com

ZQBTC 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Pot w/ Lid $37.79

Amazon has the ZQBTC 4-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Pot w/ Lid for a low $37.79 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "WWHW2G46" (Exp 1/18). This is originally $62.99, so you save 40% off list price. Usable on gas, electric, ceramic, and induction stovetops, in an oven, or even...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Nutri Ninja Pro BL450 900W Blender w/ 18oz & 24oz Cups $24.93

Macy's has the Nutri Ninja Pro BL450 900W Blender w/ 18oz & 24oz Cups for a low $24.93. Free Shipping over $25 or buy online, pick up in store. This is normally $60, so you save 66% off list price. 900 watt base breaks down fruits & veggies for juices...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Huryee 3-Light Ceiling Light Fixture $13.99

Amazon has the Huryee 3-Light Ceiling Light Fixture for a low $13.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "J4WBJTBC" (Exp 1/18). This is originally $27.99, so you save 50% off list price. 3-light ceiling fixture; Dimmable. Flexible swivel heads: 90° adjustable, 330° rotatable. Requres 3x GU10 base/Bi-pin light bulbs...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Clobot X10 Slim 2000Pa Suction Robot Vacuum Cleaner $111.19

Amazon has the Clobot X10 Slim 2000Pa Suction Robot Vacuum Cleaner for a low $111.19 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "R6LOKKQJ" (Exp 1/30). This is originally $199.99, so you save $88 off list price. 3-Brush cleaning system; 2000Pa suction. 2500mAh battery, Works up to 120mins. Ultra-thin 2.95"...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Engindot X1 150-PSI Cordless Tire Inflator $39.89

Amazon has the Engindot X1 150-PSI Cordless Tire Inflator for a low $39.89 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "MNRR56WW" (Exp 1/16). This is originally $56.99, so you save 30% off list price. LCD display, up to 150PSI. inflating speed of 1.4 CFM. Auto shutoff function & low noise system. 2200mAh...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Vaptec 104-LED 800LM Solar Outdoor Light (2-Pack) $20.39

Amazon has the Vaptec 104-LED 800LM Solar Outdoor Light (2-Pack) for a low $20.39 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40KH5U6R" (Exp 1/20). This is originally $33.99, so you save 40% off list price. Solar powered outdoor light; 104 LEDs; 270° lighting angle. 800 Lumens; 3 Brightness Modes; Lights up...
ELECTRONICS

