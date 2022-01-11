Aicook 24Qt 1700W Air Fryer Toaster Oven $129.99

If your New Year’s resolution is to stop ordering takeout and start cooking more meals at home, we’ve got a hack for you: the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer. Air fryers provide great convenience when it comes to home cooking, making meals easier to prepare and healthier but cutting fats and grease without sacrificing taste. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer goes above and beyond those duties, not only air frying but broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, toasting, and warming while also serving as a rotisserie cooker and convection oven — and it’s on sale today.
That’s right, you can get...
Comments / 0