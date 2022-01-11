ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rheem reunites with Harvick for three races in 2022

By Kelly Crandall
Cover picture for the articleRheem will reunite with Kevin Harvick this season in a three-race primary sponsorship role in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick will drive Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang on March 6 at Las Vegas, May 8 at Darlington Raceway, and Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway. The two...

#Nascar Cup Series#Stewart Haas Racing#Darlington Raceway#Speedway#Kevin Harvick Inc#Khi#Gearwrench
