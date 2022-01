During one of my internet-surfing moments, as I was clicking mindlessly through social media, I came across an image that caught my eye:. Now, mind you, I have worked in an eye emergency room. My eyes are trained to think of the worst possible scenario that could happen to a person's eye at any given moment. So, hot ghee + an unprotected eye = instant palpitations. I have seen eye disasters, and this is how they start. The repercussions of recreating this method at home or without appropriate precautions could be devastating.

