Broomfield chief of police retires, new chief named

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 5 days ago
Gary Creager (left) and  Enea  Hempelmann (right).  Photo courtesy of the Broomfield Police Department

After serving as head of the Broomfield Police Department since 2014, Chief Gary Creager retired on Tuesday.

Creager’s retirement comes eight months after he celebrated 40 years of working in law enforcement at the Broomfield and Arvada police departments. Creager, 61, announced his retirement in an open letter to the community in June.

"It is with both tremendous gratitude for the past seven years, and with excitement for the future, that I announce my plans to retire," the letter read. “I am extremely proud of the BPD, and I take great pride in being a part of this wonderful city and county.”

In the letter, Creager said he believes he will leave the police department in the best place to ensure continued high level of service after he is gone.

Creager said he has worked to reinforce the agency's cultural foundation and develop the department’s relationship with the Broomfield mayor, city manager’s office and city council.

“For the past 40 years, Chief Creager has given so much to the law enforcement profession," the Broomfield Police Department said in a statement. “We wish him the best as he becomes a professional grandpa.”

The new chief of police will be Enea Hempelmann, who has served as the police department’s deputy chief of operations. Hempelmann has been with the police department for nearly 25 years, working as a patrol officer, school resource officer and detective.

Hempelmann’s first day as chief is Wednesday, though she will be officially sworn in on Friday.

“It’s clear Ms. Hempelmann has the skills, vision and leadership to propel Broomfield into this new era of policing with and within our community,” said City Manager Jennifer Hoffman. “Hempelmann’s position will be pivotal for our future as we remain a community committed to public safety, and continue to build a culture of compassion, inclusivity and equity.”

