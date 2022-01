As many 2021 Ford Bronco reservation holders are already aware, certain options have been rather hard to come by, but none has proven more elusive than the molded-in color hardtop. Ford’s hardtop supplier, Webasto, has had some well-documented issues producing enough tops to satisfy demand, and a quality issue months ago made things even worse. Regardless, those lucky enough to have taken delivery of a Bronco with a hardtop have likely already discovered that while easy to remove, the rear section is pretty heavy – 68.12 pounds, to be exact. Luckily, there are solutions for that, including this cool custom Ford Bronco hardtop lift.

