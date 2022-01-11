ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The post-pandemic automotive industry

Cover picture for the articleIn one form or another COVID-19 is here to stay. However, despite the recent Omicron wave more markets are hoping that 2022 will prove the most ‘normal’ year since the pandemic began. Should hope become reality, automotive’s stakeholders must be prepared to face the challenges offered by a...

automotiveworld.com

Chip shortage to plague automotive through to 2023 and beyond

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the automotive industry. However, one significant hurdle has been the disruption caused to the world’s semiconductor supply, worsened by the pandemic, but ultimately driven by global demand for technology. The most recent suggestions claim that the shortage is unlikely to ease...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

TuSimple’s CEO bullish on AV truck growth

Once a show purely dedicated to consumer electronics, CES has now evolved into one of the automotive industry’s most important events. Despite its now far-reaching automotive influence, the show’s automotive presence is still very much geared towards passenger vehicle innovation. However, some commercial vehicle players have also used the show’s platform to tout new innovations around autonomous trucking.
ELECTRONICS
automotiveworld.com

The pandemic changed the vehicle business but dealers are here to stay

Since the pandemic, selling cars has been one of the most transformed businesses. US-based dealers, who have reduced payrolls and streamlined once again, are seeing record profits. The best of them, the entrepreneurial animals who have embraced the changes in the market, are here to stay. While the vehicle shortage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
automotiveworld.com

ZF successfully launches new Commercial Vehicle Solutions division

ZF today announced the successful start of its new “Commercial Vehicle Solutions” (CVS) division with effect from January 1, 2022. The new division combines ZF’s expertise in the commercial vehicle industry and will significantly advance solutions for safe, sustainable and digitized transport. The new division unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter of which was formed from ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of WABCO.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Automotive Industry#Vehicles#Omicron#Eu#Ces 2022#Covid#Kpmg Lund University
automotiveworld.com

Toyota Motor Europe sales increase by +8% in 2021 to achieve a record 6.4% market share

Toyota Motor Europe(2) (TME) reported 2021 sales of 1,076,300 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, again outperforming an overall market which had stabilised due to the combined effects of the pandemic and semi-conductor supply shortage. Across this period, TME’s overall market share increased by 0.4 ppts to 6.4%, an all-time record for the company, reflecting overall growth of +1.4 ppts since 2018. This performance elevated the Toyota brand for the first time ever to the 2nd placed best-selling passenger car brand in Europe. A key part of this success can be attributed to record high customer demand for the company’s low CO2 line-up, which encompasses a wide range of battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles. TME’s hybrid sales of 623,777 vehicles, up +19% year-on-year, represented 58% of the total mix and 70% in West Europe.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors provides update on 2021 deliveries and financial expectations

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced the delivery of 87 fuel cell powered heavy-duty vehicles in 2021 under commercial sales agreements. These deliveries do not include any trial leases. The 2021 shipments exceeded the forecast of 85 fuel cell vehicle deliveries set...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

MAN sales approach pre-crisis level in 2021

MAN Truck & Bus delivered significantly more commercial vehicles to its customers in 2021, thus approaching the level before the outbreak of the pandemic. The distortions in the supply chains, particularly in the semi-conductor sector, remain a challenge. MAN delivered a total of just under 94,000 new vehicles to its customers, compared to around 82,000 in the previous year. Before the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, deliveries were just under 105,000 units.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the pandemic and semiconductor shortage

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage. With almost 45,000 deliveries, the all-electric ENYAQ iV model has made a successful start in the markets. Thanks to the new KUSHAQ, ŠKODA AUTO is also achieving significant growth in India. The company expects the supply situation for semiconductors to gradually improve in the second half of 2022. The Czech car manufacturer is anticipating positive impetus from new products, in particular the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and the refreshed KAROQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
