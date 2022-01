We know that in the coming decades, there will be more mouths to feed, which will require advancements in agriculture from our future farmers and scientists. Nicholas Mello of Hanford FFA Chapter in California is a finalist in the Agriscience Research — Plant Systems Proficiency field. Mello contributes to this endeavor with his hybrid corn seed experimentation. He conducted research at Zonneveld Dairies, comparing the yield per acre of three different hybrid corn seed varieties planted on 95 acres each to determine the highest yielding variety.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO