The 2023 BMW 7 Series is just months away from its official unveil, but the car might be already on U.S. soil. At the 2022 CES, BMW brought over an interesting prototype to showcase their new BMW Theater Screen. The secret car is “dressed up” in a rectangular wood/carton box which is meant to hide its exterior design. But the interior, it’s not so secretive. Our first experience inside this luxury limousine has certainly made us believe that it could be the BMW i7 electric limousine.

