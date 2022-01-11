Florida Manatee Rescued From Side Of Road. But How Did It Get There?

Florida Fish and Wildlife continues to respond to the manatee Unusual Mortality Event (UME) on the East Coast of the state. But in an unrelated incident, officials were called to rescue a manatee that was grounded on the side of the road.

According to FWC, their team rescued a stranded manatee on the side of the road in Crystal River after a storm passed through. But how did it get there?

“During high tide, the manatee was likely able to swim near the side of the road in the rising waters, and when the waters receded, it got stuck,” said FWC in a post.

If you see an injured, distressed, sick, or dead marine mammal, please call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404- 3922. Early rescue efforts may save a marine animal’s life!

