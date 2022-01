“The Santa Clause” franchise is being continued as a limited series at Disney Plus with Tim Allen returning to star as Scott Calvin, Variety has learned. In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO