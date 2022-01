A new program is aiming to provide specialized care for people living with serious illnesses but are not in need of hospice care. Jacksonville Memorial Hospital along with the entire Memorial Health system of hospitals is now offering Palliative Care both in hospital and community-based options. Julie Bobell with Memorial Health says that this type of care is focused on providing relief of the symptoms and stress of an illness, with the goal of providing the best quality of life as possible for the patient.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO