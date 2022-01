If you hadn’t heard, the Buffalo Bills are hosting the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round this weekend. Already squaring up twice in the regular season, the Bills and Pats are tied at one win each. Buffalo will look to pull ahead in that department, though New England isn’t likely to roll over. A major component of Mac Jones’s success has been his second-favorite target Hunter Henry. Buffalo mostly didn’t face Henry in their first contest and shut him down in the second (six targets, one catch, nine yards). The Patriots may look to work Henry in more effectively this time, so let’s take a peek.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO