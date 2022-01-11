Second Florida Panther Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

A second endangered Florida panther has died after being hit by a vehicle. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, this is the second panther to die from a fatal collision this year.

The 3-year-old male panther’s remains were found Sunday in Glades County, Florida.

FWC reported 21 collision-related panther deaths in 2021, with a total of 27 panther deaths in total.

To report an injured or dead panther, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

