Construction Clad Florida Man Sought By Police For Robbing A Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Police in St. Pete are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect that appeared to be heading to a construction site.

About 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, a man walked into the Fifth Third Bank, 153 2nd Ave. S., and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say he was described as about 30 years old and about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about his identity, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

