ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Construction Clad Florida Man Sought By Police For Robbing A Bank

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6ZbE_0diiRSJB00

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Police in St. Pete are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect that appeared to be heading to a construction site.

About 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, a man walked into the Fifth Third Bank, 153 2nd Ave. S., and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say he was described as about 30 years old and about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about his identity, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Seeking To Identify Man After Stealing Packages From Storage Room At Apartments

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are seeking to identify a suspect that broke into an apartment storage room and loaded up packages and mail into a bag. On January 3rd, 2022 between 3:50 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., a male suspect broke into the Millennium Westshore Apartments storage room. Once inside, the suspect removed multiple packages and pieces of mail, depriving victims of their property.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Carrollwood Bank Robbery Suspect Sought By Sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Carrollwood. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on January 14, 2022, a suspect entered the SunTrust Bank located at 12902 N Dale Mabry Highway. The male suspect pointed a firearm at a bank teller and demanded cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of money, then the suspect fled on foot, westbound through the parking lot.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lee County Sheriff: Missing Lehigh Acres Man Found Safe

LEE COUNTY, FL. – The 70-year-old man who was missing out of Lehigh Acres was located safe, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Lehigh Acres. Joseph Wildor, 70, was last seen on January 15 near his residence located on Pennfield Street in Lehigh Acres.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Robbery#Politics#Fifth Third Bank#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Car In Dover Fatal Hit And Run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dover. Deputies say on Friday, January 14, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., a black Ford Mustang convertible struck a pedestrian on Gallagher Road and fled southbound towards Lewis Raulerson Road. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

2-Year-Old Boy Missing, Found Safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Tommy Denson has been located safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the assistance of the public in locating a missing and endangered 2-year-old child. Deputies say that 2-year-old Tommy Denson is in the custody of his...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy