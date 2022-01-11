ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

UN seeks record $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5...

jg-tc.com

AFP

UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power, to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse. "We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York. After the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Billions of dollars of assets are frozen by Washington, aid supplies are heavily disrupted and over half of the population faces the threat of famine.
WORLD
Newsbug.info

UN chief: Afghanistan needs access to frozen funds

UNITED NATIONS — Afghanistan must be given access to frozen funds in the face of a severe humanitarian crisis following the takeover of power by the hardline Islamist Taliban, the U.N. said on Thursday. "The function of Afghanistan's Central Bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified...
AFGHANISTAN
Axios

UN agency official warns Afghanistan is facing "tsunami of hunger"

Afghanistan faces a "tsunami of hunger," Mary-Ellen McGroarty, a senior official at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), warned Thursday in an interview with AP. Driving the news: More than 22 million people in Afghanistan face food shortages and more than 8 million people in Afghanistan are close to starvation, per AP.
SUPREME COURT
The Independent

Biden administration promises $308m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Biden administration has announced.“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan...
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Afghanistan: UN launches largest single country aid appeal ever

The UN and partners launched a more than $5 billion funding appeal for Afghanistan on Tuesday, in the hope of shoring up collapsing basic services there, which have left 22 million in need of assistance inside the country, and 5.7 million people requiring help beyond its borders. Speaking in Geneva,...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN warns of harsh winter in Afghanistan, collects USD 1.5 billion to avert crisis

New York [US], January 6 (ANI): In order to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, aggravated due to severe winter conditions, the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) collected USD 1.5 billion for the cause. The spokesperson of the General Secretary of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric,...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Washington woman returns to Afghanistan to continue aid mission in nation stalked by hunger

In early November, Washington native Marnie Gustavson returned to Kabul, where she has lived and worked for more than 15 years. Gustavson is the executive director of PARSA, a nonprofit that assists Afghan women, children and the disadvantaged. She had left Kabul in August, just before the Taliban takeover. And, after a restless few months in the Puget Sound region, Gustavson went back to help get the group up and running at a time of desperate need in Afghanistan.
WASHINGTON STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken discusses Afghanistan situation with UN official, President of Red Cross

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) virtually met UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer and discussed the Afghanistan situation. "Today, Blinken met virtually with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Afghanistan's China envoy leaves after months without pay

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban's seizure of power, he said on Twitter. In a handover letter dated Jan. 1, also posted on Twitter, Qaem said that many diplomats...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN, partners launch plans to help people in 'acute need' in Afghanistan

New York [US], January 11 (ANI): The United Nations and non-governmental organizations on Tuesday launched joint response plans aiming to deliver vital humanitarian relief to 22 million people in Afghanistan and support 5.7 million displaced Afghans and local communities in five neighbouring countries. In a statement, the UN refugee agency...
AFGHANISTAN
dallassun.com

Taliban Commend India for Sending Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Afghanistan's Taliban said Friday they had received a fresh supply of medicines from India, as the United Nations warns harsh winter conditions are aggravating the severe humanitarian crisis facing millions of Afghans. "The Islamic Emirate is grateful to India for its humanitarian assistance and cooperation," said Taliban...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS

