22 Best Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas to Kick Off the New Year

Table of Contents The Best Sandwich Hacks The Best Sandwich Makers The Best Sandwich-Making Tools Aren’t sandwiches just the absolute best? You can eat them whenever (did someone say breakfast sandwich?), you can whip one up quickly (PB&J, anyone?), pack them around (hard to toss last night’s lasagna in a bag, isn’t it?), and enjoy one just about anywhere. And the best thing about sandwiches is you can make incredible ones at home. All it really takes to elevate your sandwich-making skills to deli quality is a little know-how. The helpful sandwich-making hacks, appliances and tools below are going to turn your soggy sandwiches into...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO