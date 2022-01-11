ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Bergen slams Democrats for turning blind eye to Murphy’s pandemic power play to circumvent legislative process

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen appeared in person at the Statehouse in Trenton to slam state Democrats who are turning a blind eye to Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab. “I’m hoping that we can close out this legislative session like we began,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Top Democrat wants to force Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members who ignore mask mandates to sit in plexiglass 'isolation boxes' in Congress

The assistant speaker of the House is proposing a radical new way of protecting members from COVID-19: Forcing unmasked lawmakers to sit in a plexiglass 'isolation box.'. Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark suggested the measure because fines have not stopped some members flouting the rules. It recently emerged that Republican Reps....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats ask Merrick Garland to intervene on state election proposals

Val Demings led a letter signed by every Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation. Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect Florida voters from suppression efforts. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, led a letter co-signed by all 10 members of Florida’s House contingent...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Shore News Network

Bucco says Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab sends New Jersey backward, not forward

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Executive Powers#Legislature#Public Health Emergency#Statehouse#Senate#Republicans
cltampa.com

Florida GOP wants to give DeSantis a $1 billion emergency fund that he could use at his discretion

Senators revived a proposal Wednesday to create a $1 billion fund that Gov. Ron DeSantis could use at his discretion during emergencies he declares. The Senate Appropriations Committee backed a pair of bills (SB 96 and SB 98), sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, to set up an “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund” so the governor wouldn’t have to wait for the Joint Legislative Budget Commission to convene to approve spending.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Shore News Network

Governor Murphy says 50% of reported COVID hospitalizations are not clear cut; NJ Hospital says 75% of ventilator patients are vaccinated

TRENTON, NJ – A lot has come out this week regarding the COVID-19 pandemic regarding face mask quality, vaccines admittedly only protecting against serious infection, but not spread and quarantine guidelines, but two revelations are shattering the foundation of Governor Phil Murphy’s public COVID-19 narrative. Pandemic of the...
theridgewoodblog.net

Time to End Governor Murphy’s Emergency Powers

Middletown NJ, Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (NJLD13-R) has one word for Governor Murphy as he seeks an extension to his emergency powers next week – NO! This preemptive, definitive statement comes as news broke that the New Jersey Governor is officially requesting a 90-day extension to his “limited” Emergency Powers during the January 10th voting session in the State’s Legislature:
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy