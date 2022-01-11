Driver Flees from Attempted Robbery and Possible Attempted Carjacking in D.C.

LACEY, NJ – On Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., multiple officers were dispatched to Dollar General for a reported robbery. Store employees reported that a male shopper was observed opening a knife set and removing a knife from within. As he exited the store, the suspect became aggressive, pointing the knife at employees while making threatening gestures. A K-9 unit from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched and tracked the subject for several blocks prior to losing scent. The following day, Detective Jesse Dalziel observed the suspect in a vehicle parked at the Beach Plaza, leading to his arrest. Dylan Meisner, 20, of Browns Mills, was charged with Robbery, Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. Meisner was lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility without bail.

