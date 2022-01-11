ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Driver Flees from Attempted Robbery and Possible Attempted Carjacking in D.C.

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January...

Shore News Network

Man charged after threatening Dollar General employees with knife

LACEY, NJ – On Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., multiple officers were dispatched to Dollar General for a reported robbery. Store employees reported that a male shopper was observed opening a knife set and removing a knife from within. As he exited the store, the suspect became aggressive, pointing the knife at employees while making threatening gestures. A K-9 unit from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched and tracked the subject for several blocks prior to losing scent. The following day, Detective Jesse Dalziel observed the suspect in a vehicle parked at the Beach Plaza, leading to his arrest. Dylan Meisner, 20, of Browns Mills, was charged with Robbery, Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. Meisner was lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility without bail.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hartley

Hartly, DE – Delaware State Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night sending one victim to the hospital. The investigation began around 11:43 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, when an area hospital called the Kent County Emergency Operations Center advising there was a male subject in the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Suspect who shot and killed Inverness man, just released from prison Sheriff’s Office reports

INVERNESS, FL – On January 14, 2022, at approximately 9 P.M., deputies responded to a residence in the area of East Dawson Drive, Inverness, FL in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies observed a victim with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the driveway. Shortly thereafter, EMS arrived and began treating the victim. Subsequently, the victim was air-lifted to Marion County for medical treatment and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Witnesses told deputies the suspected shooter tried to break into their home before he fled on foot. Through witness statements, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Daniel Arthur Redman, who was just released from prison on January 9, 2022.
INVERNESS, FL
Shore News Network

Woman shot in apartment later died at hospital

DALLAS – On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2808 N. St Augustine Drive. Officers arrived and found the victim, Brionne Christy Williams, a 24-year old Black Female, inside her residence with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Shore News Network

Knightdale Man Sentenced to 37 Months for Possessing Firearms Not Registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record

RALEIGH, N.C. – A man from Knightdale was sentenced today to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On October 1, 2021, Derek Alan Gower pled guilty to one count of receiving and possessing a firearm having a barrel of less than 16 inches in length which was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Shore News Network

Driver arrested after killing two in crash

Chatsworth, CA – Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division arrested a male driver after being involved in a fatal traffic collision. On January 4, 2022, around 7:10 p.m., a 2006 red Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Plummer Street when it collided with a female bicyclist in her 30’s and a male bicyclist in his 50’s who were also travelling westbound on Plummer Street. The Toyota Tacoma fled from the scene and was involved in several other traffic collisions with vehicles and property. It ultimately collided with a wall on Knapp Street west of De Soto Avenue where it came to rest. The driver was detained by witnesses until the police arrived at scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

Eight charged in citywide fraud scheme

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit today announced multiple charges against eight individuals for their role in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fraudulently obtain and transfer deeds involving 17 properties located across Philadelphia. This latest group of prosecutions, following charges against another sizable deed theft ring in March of last year, exemplifies the DAO’s continued commitment to seeking justice on behalf of communities hard-hit by deed fraud schemes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Cold Case: Two pedestrians struck in hit and run, but the driver left this clue at the scene, now police need your help

Delaware – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Units (CRU) based throughout the State are seeking the assistance with Cold Case Fatal Hit and Runs. The following are six cold case investigations the units have been working to solve, but have not had any leads or further information provided over the course of the years.
DELAWARE, NJ
Shore News Network

New York Police seeking suspects in brutal assault in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two individuals wanted for a brutal beating of a 28-year-old man on the streets of the Bronx. WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 1/9/22 at approx 5:33 AM, in front of 239 E 198 St in the Bronx, the suspects stabbed, punched, and kicked a 28-year-old male multiple times before fleeing east on E. 198 St. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Drug Dealer Sentenced to Eighty-Seven (87) Months in Federal Prison

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – On January 11, 2022, United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced COREY DUNN, age 49, to eighty-seven (87) months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine base, a schedule II drug-controlled substance, during the commission of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 102 Months in Prison

FORT WAYNE – Richard Gordon, 40 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitting to violating the terms of his supervised release on a prior felon in possession of a firearm conviction, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Raleigh Eight Trey Crip Gangster Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for VICAR and Methamphetamine Distribution Convictions

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 480 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and violent crimes in aid of racketeering (VICAR) for conspiring to kill a rival Eight Trey Gangster Crip (ETGC). On May 5, 2021, Deandre Earp pled guilty to all charges.
RALEIGH, NC
Shore News Network

Man found shot dead inside his home

DALLAS – On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 6:04 pm, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 8004 W. Virginia Drive. Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered the victim, Mikel Trumane Ford, a 47-year-old Black male, shot inside his residence. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This is still an ongoing investigation with no motive at this time.
DALLAS, TX
Shore News Network

Undocumented driver plows into Toms River home also had no insurance, police report

TOMS RIVER, NJ – On Friday, January 14, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, police were dispatched to Cox Cro Road, near the intersection of Old Freehold Road, for a serious motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a house. The initial investigation revealed, Jose Lopez-Serrano, 23 of Jackson, piloted a vehicle through several yards and fences, and eventually into a house before coming to rest. Mr. Lopez-Serrano was extricated from the vehicle by Pleasant Plains Fire Company and flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
