Doctors and nurses in the Czech Republic who are infected with Covid-19 will be allowed to keep working, the health ministry said on Friday.The rule will apply to all essential healthcare workers and social service personnel who test positive but do not show symptoms. The plan is less ambitious than previously signalled by the government, which had said it was considering including emergency services, police and energy industry workers in the terms.The move by the Czech Republic was the latest easing of restrictions in Europe, where countries are looking for ways to keep services running as the Omicron variant drives...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO