Armed Robber Sought in Northeast D.C.

AUSTIN – Today a Houston man was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison for carjacking and discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence. According to court documents, on January 30, 2020, Darrell Morgan Watts Jr., 24, responded to an ad for a Ford Mustang for sale on Craigslist, expressing his interest in buying the car. The owner of the Mustang met Watts at a convenience store in southwest Austin so Watts could view it. While the owner was driving the car during a test drive, Watts pulled out a loaded pistol, pointed it at the owner and threatened to kill him. Watts was a convicted felon who possessed the gun illegally. Watts forced the owner to hand over his cell phone and wallet and instructed him to pull over in an unlit residential area. Watts told the owner of the Mustang that he was going to take the car.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO