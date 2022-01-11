ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robber Sought in Northeast D.C.

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the...

Shore News Network

Carjacker Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

AUSTIN – Today a Houston man was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison for carjacking and discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence. According to court documents, on January 30, 2020, Darrell Morgan Watts Jr., 24, responded to an ad for a Ford Mustang for sale on Craigslist, expressing his interest in buying the car. The owner of the Mustang met Watts at a convenience store in southwest Austin so Watts could view it. While the owner was driving the car during a test drive, Watts pulled out a loaded pistol, pointed it at the owner and threatened to kill him. Watts was a convicted felon who possessed the gun illegally. Watts forced the owner to hand over his cell phone and wallet and instructed him to pull over in an unlit residential area. Watts told the owner of the Mustang that he was going to take the car.
HOUSTON, TX
Shore News Network

Raleigh Eight Trey Crip Gangster Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for VICAR and Methamphetamine Distribution Convictions

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 480 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and violent crimes in aid of racketeering (VICAR) for conspiring to kill a rival Eight Trey Gangster Crip (ETGC). On May 5, 2021, Deandre Earp pled guilty to all charges.
RALEIGH, NC
Shore News Network

Alexandria Couple Convicted of Harboring Undocumented Workers

COVINGTON, Ky. – An Alexandria, Ky., couple was convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in Covington of harboring undocumented workers. After four hours of deliberation, following a three-day trial, a federal jury convicted Yun Zheng, a.k.a. Wendy, 50, and Yan Qui Wu, a.k.a. Jason, 48, of four counts of concealing, harboring, or shielding a person, whom the defendants knew to be present in the United States illegally, for commercial advantage and private financial gain.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Shore News Network

Knightdale Man Sentenced to 37 Months for Possessing Firearms Not Registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record

RALEIGH, N.C. – A man from Knightdale was sentenced today to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On October 1, 2021, Derek Alan Gower pled guilty to one count of receiving and possessing a firearm having a barrel of less than 16 inches in length which was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Shore News Network

Massachusetts Man Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing a Firearm

BANGOR, Maine: A Massachusetts man was sentenced today in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr., sentenced Terrence Ware, Jr., 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, to a time served sentence of 15 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release. Ware pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Shore News Network

Drug Dealer Sentenced to Eighty-Seven (87) Months in Federal Prison

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – On January 11, 2022, United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced COREY DUNN, age 49, to eighty-seven (87) months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine base, a schedule II drug-controlled substance, during the commission of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hartley

Hartly, DE – Delaware State Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night sending one victim to the hospital. The investigation began around 11:43 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, when an area hospital called the Kent County Emergency Operations Center advising there was a male subject in the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Eight charged in citywide fraud scheme

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit today announced multiple charges against eight individuals for their role in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fraudulently obtain and transfer deeds involving 17 properties located across Philadelphia. This latest group of prosecutions, following charges against another sizable deed theft ring in March of last year, exemplifies the DAO’s continued commitment to seeking justice on behalf of communities hard-hit by deed fraud schemes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 102 Months in Prison

FORT WAYNE – Richard Gordon, 40 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitting to violating the terms of his supervised release on a prior felon in possession of a firearm conviction, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Shore News Network

Man charged after threatening Dollar General employees with knife

LACEY, NJ – On Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., multiple officers were dispatched to Dollar General for a reported robbery. Store employees reported that a male shopper was observed opening a knife set and removing a knife from within. As he exited the store, the suspect became aggressive, pointing the knife at employees while making threatening gestures. A K-9 unit from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched and tracked the subject for several blocks prior to losing scent. The following day, Detective Jesse Dalziel observed the suspect in a vehicle parked at the Beach Plaza, leading to his arrest. Dylan Meisner, 20, of Browns Mills, was charged with Robbery, Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. Meisner was lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility without bail.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested after off-duty altercation

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of Trooper Scott Myers following an off-duty physical altercation at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Trooper Myers faces a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges related to...
Shore News Network

Woman shot in apartment later died at hospital

DALLAS – On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2808 N. St Augustine Drive. Officers arrived and found the victim, Brionne Christy Williams, a 24-year old Black Female, inside her residence with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Shore News Network

New York Police seeking suspects in brutal assault in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two individuals wanted for a brutal beating of a 28-year-old man on the streets of the Bronx. WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 1/9/22 at approx 5:33 AM, in front of 239 E 198 St in the Bronx, the suspects stabbed, punched, and kicked a 28-year-old male multiple times before fleeing east on E. 198 St. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man found shot dead inside his home

DALLAS – On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 6:04 pm, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 8004 W. Virginia Drive. Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered the victim, Mikel Trumane Ford, a 47-year-old Black male, shot inside his residence. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This is still an ongoing investigation with no motive at this time.
DALLAS, TX
