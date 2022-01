NEW YORK, NY – A teenage girl who worked at Manhattan Burger is dead today after being shot and killed by an armed robber at the 116th Street restaurant she worked at. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. when the suspect entered the restaurant and pistol-whipped a male customer and punched the store’s female manager in the face. 19-year-old cashier Krystal Bayron gave him the money he wanted, then she shot her in the torso. She died later at Metropolitan Hospital.

