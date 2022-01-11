The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is the brand's new top truck

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that.
The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree.
Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
