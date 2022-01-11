The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is the brand's new top truck

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO