Voracious arthouse streaming company and distributor Mubi continues to ramp up operations beyond its initial online business model and has today closed an eye-catching deal to buy European indie sales giant The Match Factory. According to Mubi, The Match Factory’s current management team will remain in place and will continue to work out of Berlin in Cologne, while also expanding their presence via Mubi’s offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. We are gathering more intel about how the two teams will work together. Mubi has been building its business beyond streaming for a few years. The company has been working as...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO