Cordae stopped by Nessa’s show to talk about his new album From a Bird’s Eye View, having multiple conversations with Eminem, and HI Level being a state of mind. Cordae breaks down the inspiration behind specific songs on his new album and how his song Sinister ft. Lil Wayne almost didn’t make the album! Cordae played a fun game describing each person featured on the album and how he trusts Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick to receive his album before it gets released. A funny moment in the conversation was when Cordae also shared an embarrassing moment before a performance.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO