Albuquerque, NM

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce North American Tour

 5 days ago
Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional have announced a co-headlining North American tour. The “Surviving the Truth Tour” kicks off February 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and stops in Wichita, Birmingham, Charleston, New Orleans, and more, before wrapping up in Houston on March 22. Sydney Sprague...

Pitchfork

Spoon Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Spoon have announced U.S. tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa. After a one-off concert in February at California’s Santa Ana Observatory, the tour formally kicks off April 6 at Boston’s House of Blues. The shows will bring Spoon across the country before wrapping up June 4 at Phoenix’s Van Buren. They will be supported by Margaret Glaspy and Geese. Find the dates below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy Has Died

Rachel Nagy, best known as the singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, her representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Detroit Cobra’s label Third Man eulogized Nagy on Instagram, writing, “In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote in a message to the band’s Facebook page: “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”
DETROIT, MI
Pitchfork

Nick of Time

In 1983, Bonnie Raitt’s career was at a crossroads. The day after she’d finished mastering her ninth album, Tongue & Groove, the fire-haired Radcliffe dropout and beloved country-blues singer received a letter informing her she’d been dropped from her label. Warner Bros. had signed Raitt in 1971, when she was just 21, and put out eight of her records. But none had been much of a commercial success, and it was time to cut the budget.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New Album and Tour, Share 2 New Songs: Listen

The Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have announced the follow-up to their 2018 Dan Deacon-produced album Riddles. Nightclub Daydreaming is out March 25 via Carpark. The album’s announcement today is accompanied by two new songs: “This Thirst” and “Berliner.” Schrader and Devlin Rice have also announced a spring tour. Listen to both songs and find those tour dates below.
BALTIMORE, MD
Entertainment
Pitchfork

The Euphoria Teens’ Taste in Rap Is Ridiculous

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. All the Euphoria kids love 1990s and 2000s rap hits. The most unbelievable aspect of Euphoria isn’t that everyone goes to school dressed like they’re...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Hope Six Demolition Project

PJ Harvey has announced a reissue of 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, her ninth album. She recorded the project in 2012 as part of a public art installation in London. The new edition arrives with The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos on March 11. Listen to a demo version of “The Wheel” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Khan Jamal, Jazz Vibraphonist, Dies at 75

The influential jazz vibraphonist Khan Jamal died in Philadelphia on Monday (January 10), WBGO reports. He was 75. Khan played with Sunny Murray in the ’70s, in Ronald Shannon Jackson’s Decoding Society in the early ’80s, did time with the Sun Ra Arkestra and later formed Cosmic Forces with some of its former members. An avant garde experimentalist, he helped bridge the gap between free jazz and fusion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pitchfork

Wilco Address Fans’ Call for Refunds to Mexico Festival

In May 2021, Wilco announced Sky Blue Sky 2022, a “destination concert experience” at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. It takes place next week from January 17-21. The originally announced lineup for the sold out event included three shows from Wilco, plus sets from Spoon, Kurt Vile, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Nubya Garcia, Jeff Tweedy solo, and others. The starting prices for ticket packages was $1699.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

quickly, quickly’s Technicolor Pop Bursts Beyond the Algorithm

To visit Graham Jonson on his home turf is to see Northeast Portland as it really is: lined with single-story homes and condo conversions, kids on bikes and Black Lives Matter flags planted in front lawns. There’s an artisanal butcher, a taquería, and a pawn shop whose letterboard sign reads, “NEW TENOR SAX, $349.” Jonson lives in a rented 1920s bungalow with an overgrown garden out front; it’s clear that he and his roommates, all twenty-something musicians, don’t spend a lot of time trimming the rose bushes.
PORTLAND, OR
Pitchfork

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker Announce U.S. Tour

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have announced a summer tour of the United States together. The Wild Hearts Tour starts in Virginia on July 21, concluding in Central Park. A dollar from the sale of each ticket will go to nonprofit causes for post-carceral support via Plus1. See the full itinerary below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Tyondai Braxton Shares New Song “Multiplay”: Listen

Tyondai Braxton has shared a new song called “Multiplay.” Recorded in his home studio in Bearsville, New York, “Multiplay” is Braxton’s third single since returning with two songs in December after a five-year hiatus. Check it out below. “Multiplay” is also the name of Braxton’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

New Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced

A new Young Dolph tribute album has been announced. Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph includes new songs by Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. The project honors the late rapper, who was shot and killed in his native Memphis in November of last year. The album arrives January 21 via PRE. Listen to the compilation’s lead single, Jay Fizzle’s “LLD,” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

WAKE UP LUCKI

Over the last decade, Chicago rap has been characterized by two predominant strands in the popular imagination: drill, with its hard edges and bleeding heart, and the candy-colored stylings of more backpacker-friendly artists like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Mick Jenkins. If Keef and Durk are like the Thug and Gucci of Chicago, the scene revolving around Chance resembles more the “New Atlanta” of iLoveMakonnen, Awful Records, and Earthgang. But Lucki, who received one of his first major co-signs from Chance in 2014, has taken neither of those routes; he’s closer in spirit to Playboi Carti, a singular artist who has paved a lane of his own. Fittingly, one of Lucki’s chief beatmakers, and the sole producer of his new album WAKE UP LUCKI, is F1LTHY, founder of Philadelphia production collective Working on Dying and the sonic accelerationist behind many of the brain-melting beats of Carti’s Whole Lotta Red.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

