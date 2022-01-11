Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce North American Tour

Over the last decade, Chicago rap has been characterized by two predominant strands in the popular imagination: drill, with its hard edges and bleeding heart, and the candy-colored stylings of more backpacker-friendly artists like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Mick Jenkins. If Keef and Durk are like the Thug and Gucci of Chicago, the scene revolving around Chance resembles more the “New Atlanta” of iLoveMakonnen, Awful Records, and Earthgang. But Lucki, who received one of his first major co-signs from Chance in 2014, has taken neither of those routes; he’s closer in spirit to Playboi Carti, a singular artist who has paved a lane of his own. Fittingly, one of Lucki’s chief beatmakers, and the sole producer of his new album WAKE UP LUCKI, is F1LTHY, founder of Philadelphia production collective Working on Dying and the sonic accelerationist behind many of the brain-melting beats of Carti’s Whole Lotta Red.
