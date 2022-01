WORCESTER - Striking nurses voted to ratify a new contract with Saint Vincent Hospital on Monday, December 3, with 487 of 502 voters approving of the agreement. At around 9:30 PM, Marlena Pellegrino, a nurse and co-chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association [MNA} bargaining unit at Saint Vincent Hospital, declared an end to the strike. Nurses voted by secret ballot throughout the day at the Teamster Local 170 Meeting Hall on Southwest Cutoff in Worcester.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO