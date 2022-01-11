ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars to Be Directed by Glenn Weiss Once Again, as 2022 Event Returns to the Dolby Theatre

By Michael Schneider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Weiss has said “yes.” The Emmy-winning live events helmer is back to direct the 94th Oscars for ABC. Ceremony producer Will Packer announced Weiss’ return on Tuesday morning. “You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars...

