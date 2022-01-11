ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

By Jennifer Maas
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Station 19” will be suiting up for a sixth season at ABC, the broadcast network revealed ahead of its presentations at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour Tuesday. The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff series has been renewed for Season 6 just one day after its Ellen Pompeo-led...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight at ABC? Will season 5 wait continue?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over at ABC? Are we about to see some of these characters back in action?. Just as you would imagine, there’s a lot to be excited about over the rest of the season but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a little while to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there isn’t one on the air next week either. The plan for now seems to be to bring the show back in the spring, but we’re probably at least a month away from getting additional details.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 13?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about Station 19 to go along with it? As per usual, we’re here to do what we can to answer these questions and also look ahead!. The first order of business here is, unfortunately, sharing the bad news: there is no new episode of either show airing on the network tonight. Instead, you’ll be stuck waiting for over another month. We’re in the midst of a long hiatus designed to give some continuity to the remainder of the season, and also avoid some competition from the Olympics.
TV SERIES
Variety

Writers Guild Unveils 2022 WGA TV Award Nominees: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and More

“Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks,” “Loki” and “Yellowjackets” are among the top nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards, announced on Thursday. Winners will be honored at a joint 2021 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The nominations from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) include outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2021. The WGA Awards announcement caps a busy week that also included the Golden Globes’ unusual non-ceremony ceremony on Sunday, and this year’s SAG Awards nominations on Wednesday. “Only Murders”...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrett Doss
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Boris Kodjoe
Person
Jason George
Person
Jaina Lee Ortiz
Person
Carlos Miranda
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Jay Hayden
Person
Danielle Savre
c21media.net

ABC orders additional season of Grey’s Anatomy

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network ABC has renewed its long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season with Krista Vernoff continuing to produce and showrun, and Ellen Pompero returning as star. The series was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and is produced by ABC Signature,...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? A season 2 BTS tease

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the show’s season 2 future soon?. Of course, it goes without saying that we want to see the show back on the air. We’re on the other side of the holidays now and on some networks, that means new episodes are starting to populate the airwaves again.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Did Yellowjackets Unmasking Surprise? Is Superman Snubbing General? How Did Dexter Flub Drug?! And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Yellowjackets, The Cleaning Lady, Superman & Lois and New Amsterdam! 1 | Isn’t it something that Blue Bloods has made Lyle Lovett (Lyle Lovett!) such a badass (and a sometimes-scary af one at that)? 2 | 1883 viewers: Do we think there’s anything more to Elsa’s tears than just the trigger of a sad song? And why were Josef and his wife speaking English, and not German (their native language), to each other in the privacy of their...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Women of the Movement: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Signature#Station 19#Shonda#Disney Television Studios
wjtn.com

'The Morning Show' renewed for third season on Apple TV+

No surprise considering what an awards-nomination magnet the series has become, but Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for a third season. Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the Emmy-winning series delves into the on-camera and behind-the-scenes drama of an award-winning morning news program. In...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 5: Why is there no official renewal yet?

We’re on the other side of the season 4 finale so now, we have to wonder: Why is there no Yellowstone season 5 renewal at the Paramount Network? We’ll admit that from our vantage point, this is as big of a surprise as anything that happened within the episode itself.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here. ABC United We Fall (canceled; one season) CBS Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3) CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2) Fox Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13) Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20) Fantasy...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC with season 4, ‘Heart Beat’?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we about to finally see season 4 episode 10 on the air? Of course, there’s a lot to get into here!. So where should we begin? We suppose it’s by sharing some of the good news: You are going to see the series back in a matter of hours. The Christmas hiatus is officially done and with that in mind, we’re going to have a chance here to dive into the super-important story of “Heart Beat.” This is one that could alter the course of John Nolan and Bailey’s future — it almost has to in the wake of the big reveal from this past episode. If she’s still married, how can she and John still navigate a future together?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
d23.com

A Milestone Season for ABC’s American Idol—Plus More in News Briefs

Who will be America’s next singing sensation? That journey kicks off next month when American Idol returns for its fifth season on ABC and incredible 20th season overall. Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie—along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest—are back for more tuneful shenanigans… and this season, the judges will hand out special platinum tickets in Austin, Los Angeles, and Nashville. As Perry explained earlier this week at the Winter TCA Press Tour, “This ticket gives [those chosen] the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we’ve already filmed and was so rigorous; it was survival of the fittest. They get to observe from the box seats at the theater. For one day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition and select who they want to duet with… These three ticket holders get a tiny advantage, just because they’re the cream of the crop.”
TV SHOWS
seattlepi.com

‘Gentefied’ Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled “Gentefied,” a half-hour Latino comedy-drama from Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, produced by America Ferrera. Season 2 of “Gentefied,” starring JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquin Cosio, was just released on the streamer this past November. “Gentefied” followed the lives of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy