‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

Who will be America’s next singing sensation? That journey kicks off next month when American Idol returns for its fifth season on ABC and incredible 20th season overall. Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie—along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest—are back for more tuneful shenanigans… and this season, the judges will hand out special platinum tickets in Austin, Los Angeles, and Nashville. As Perry explained earlier this week at the Winter TCA Press Tour, “This ticket gives [those chosen] the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we’ve already filmed and was so rigorous; it was survival of the fittest. They get to observe from the box seats at the theater. For one day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition and select who they want to duet with… These three ticket holders get a tiny advantage, just because they’re the cream of the crop.”
