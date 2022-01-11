ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilray: This Is A Good Time To Sell

By The Asian Investor
 5 days ago
Shares of Tilray soared yesterday on a surprise profit. Shares of Tilray (TLRY) soared 13.6% on the first day of trading this week after the cannabis company astonished the market with a surprise profit that was largely driven by factors unrelated to business performance. The firm continues to face an uncertain...

