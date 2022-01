Omicron continues to overwhelm hospitals and healthcare workers already worn out by Delta. At this stage of the pandemic, and with the healthcare system once again teetering on the edge, experts are urging people to ditch their cloth masks in favor of N95 or KN95 respirators. But these masks are more expensive than surgical masks and not washable like cloth masks, which leaves a lot of us asking: Exactly how long can you use the same N95?

